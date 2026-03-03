2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Local non-profit asks you to "adopt a room" to help chronically unhoused in new homes

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:28 PM PST
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in partnership with its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, invites the Santa Barbara community to help furnish 31 newly renovated studio apartments which will provide new long-term homes for 31 chronically homeless or formerly homeless people in Santa Barbara.
HACSB
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in partnership with its nonprofit affiliate, 2nd Story Associates, invites the Santa Barbara community to help furnish 31 newly renovated studio apartments which will provide new long-term homes for 31 chronically homeless or formerly homeless people in Santa Barbara.

The new studios will help turn a former hotel on De la Vina Street into a home and a new start.

Thirty-one newly renovated studio apartments for the chronically homeless or formerly homeless in Santa Barbara are nearly complete.

Next comes furnishing them.

"You're talking about everything from a shower mat to a bed. And so we're looking to not only the business community, but also the private community to help raise these funds," said Frank Quezada, Resident Programs Analyst at the Santa Barbara Housing Authority.

Quezada added that the new units help turn the former hotel on De la Vina Street into a home and a new start.

"A home is the foundation to their life's stability. Having a roof over their head, somewhere to have a cup of coffee in the morning, all the things we take for granted," he said.

Community members can support the effort in a few ways:
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday