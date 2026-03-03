Local non-profit asks you to "adopt a room" to help chronically unhoused in new homes

Thirty-one newly renovated studio apartments for the chronically homeless or formerly homeless in Santa Barbara are nearly complete.

Next comes furnishing them.

"You're talking about everything from a shower mat to a bed. And so we're looking to not only the business community, but also the private community to help raise these funds," said Frank Quezada, Resident Programs Analyst at the Santa Barbara Housing Authority.

Quezada added that the new units help turn the former hotel on De la Vina Street into a home and a new start.

"A home is the foundation to their life's stability. Having a roof over their head, somewhere to have a cup of coffee in the morning, all the things we take for granted," he said.

Community members can support the effort in a few ways:

