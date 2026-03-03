Donating blood? Get your health checked for diabetes and pre-diabetes, too

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, and winter storms have left supplies low.

"We're still in a severe blood shortage, and these back-to-back severe winter storms have impacted the blood supply across the country," said Taylor Poisall from Red Cross.

More donors than you might expect have signs of prediabetes — and donors can be tested for free during March.

"One in five blood donors has elevated A1C levels, which is a sign that pre-diabetes and diabetes are prevalent among adults who are generally in good health and are blood donors," said Poisall. "The Red Cross is offering free A1C screenings for all blood donors throughout the month, which is an important way to learn more about your health."