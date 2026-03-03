2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Donating blood? Get your health checked for diabetes and pre-diabetes, too

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
The American Red Cross is urging donors to help with a blood supply shortage.
Scott Dalton
/
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is urging donors to help with a blood supply shortage.

The American Red Cross is urging donors to help with a blood supply shortage and offering a free A1C check during March.

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, and winter storms have left supplies low.

"We're still in a severe blood shortage, and these back-to-back severe winter storms have impacted the blood supply across the country," said Taylor Poisall from Red Cross.

More donors than you might expect have signs of prediabetes — and donors can be tested for free during March.

"One in five blood donors has elevated A1C levels, which is a sign that pre-diabetes and diabetes are prevalent among adults who are generally in good health and are blood donors," said Poisall. "The Red Cross is offering free A1C screenings for all blood donors throughout the month, which is an important way to learn more about your health."
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday