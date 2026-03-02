2026
Want a clean slate? Get help with expungement in San Luis Obispo

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A clean slate could be available at a one-day clinic in San Luis Obispo County on March 6.

A free one-day clinic in San Luis Obispo on March 6 could help navigate expungement for those eligible.

A criminal record can be a significant barrier for employers or property managers when doing background checks on applicants.

"For somebody who has turned their life around, who this conviction no longer represents, who they are, [expungement is able] to open up opportunities like housing, employment," explained San Luis Obispo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sheryl Wolcott.

The DA's office, along with local partners, is hosting a one-day clinic to help qualifying residents obtain criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing.

"The first stop that they do when they come to the clinic is consult with a defense attorney who can talk to them about what they may or may not qualify for," said Wolcott.

The Clean Slate Clinic is on Friday, March 6, at the San Luis Obispo County Law Library.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
