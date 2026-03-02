Want a clean slate? Get help with expungement in San Luis Obispo

A criminal record can be a significant barrier for employers or property managers when doing background checks on applicants.

"For somebody who has turned their life around, who this conviction no longer represents, who they are, [expungement is able] to open up opportunities like housing, employment," explained San Luis Obispo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sheryl Wolcott.

The DA's office, along with local partners, is hosting a one-day clinic to help qualifying residents obtain criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing.

"The first stop that they do when they come to the clinic is consult with a defense attorney who can talk to them about what they may or may not qualify for," said Wolcott.