Ventura County legislator introduces bills intended to reduce wildfire risks to homes

A Ventura County legislator has introduced a package of six bills to help reduce the wildfire risk to homes in California.

Democratic State Assemblyman Steve Bennett's effort includes six bills.

Some of the legislation calls for programs to make homes more fire-resistant. Bennett’s proposal also includes incentives for homeowners to do the work, such as savings on property taxes and reduced insurance premiums.

Another bill requires water districts that serve high-risk fire zones to have backup plans to address issues that might impact water service during an emergency, such as a power outage.

Bennett said his legislation was prompted by heavy wildfire home losses in the region from the 2017 Thomas and 2024 Mountain wildfires.