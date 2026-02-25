SpaceX launches 25 more communications satellites from the Central Coast

SpaceX launched another rocket carrying communications satellites from the Central Coast in a pre-dawn launch on Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:18 a.m.

Mostly clear skies made the launch visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties. The rocket carried 25 Starlink communications satellites into orbit. The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

Another launch is set for this Sunday.