2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

SpaceX launches 25 more communications satellites from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:04 AM PST
A SpaceX rocket streaks across the sky in a dawn launch.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A SpaceX rocket streaks across the sky in a dawn launch.

The company has another launch planned for Sunday.

SpaceX launched another rocket carrying communications satellites from the Central Coast in a pre-dawn launch on Wednesday.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 6:18 a.m.

Mostly clear skies made the launch visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties. The rocket carried 25 Starlink communications satellites into orbit. The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.

Another launch is set for this Sunday.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXrocket launchlompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco