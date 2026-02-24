2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Interest-free loans for storm are now available for Ventura and Santa Barbara County residents

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 24, 2026 at 10:20 AM PST
The Jewish Free Loan Association (JFLA) is currently making zero-interest emergency loans available for qualifying Ventura County residents and small businesses impacted by storm-related damage.
Jewish Free Loan Association (JFLA)
The Jewish Free Loan Association (JFLA) is currently making zero-interest emergency loans available for qualifying Ventura County residents and small businesses impacted by storm-related damage.

A financial resource is available for those impacted by the recent heavy storms in our region.

A non-profit organization is offering zero-interest emergency loans to Ventura and Santa Barbara County residents affected by the recent heavy rains.

The loans are available for households and small businesses facing unexpected repair costs.

"Maybe your roof was leaking or your windows were leaking or some other sort of damage happened," said Rachel Grose, Executive Director of the Jewish Free Loan Association. "We don't charge interest or fees."

Grose added that the loans can provide an alternative to high-interest credit while families navigate unplanned expenses.

"Maybe you're in the process of working things out with your insurance, or maybe you don't have insurance. JSLA can provide a zero-interest, zero-fee loan to help you, on a non-sectarian basis."

The organization offers both personal and business loans.

Editor's note: This article does not constitute financial advice, an offer to lend, or a guarantee of approval.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday