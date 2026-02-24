Interest-free loans for storm are now available for Ventura and Santa Barbara County residents

A non-profit organization is offering zero-interest emergency loans to Ventura and Santa Barbara County residents affected by the recent heavy rains.

The loans are available for households and small businesses facing unexpected repair costs.

"Maybe your roof was leaking or your windows were leaking or some other sort of damage happened," said Rachel Grose, Executive Director of the Jewish Free Loan Association. "We don't charge interest or fees."

Grose added that the loans can provide an alternative to high-interest credit while families navigate unplanned expenses.

"Maybe you're in the process of working things out with your insurance, or maybe you don't have insurance. JSLA can provide a zero-interest, zero-fee loan to help you, on a non-sectarian basis."

The organization offers both personal and business loans .

Editor's note: This article does not constitute financial advice, an offer to lend, or a guarantee of approval.