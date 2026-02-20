2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Students facing high cost of college draw attention to the cost of textbooks and course materials

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:22 PM PST
UCSB student Carly Christopher described the hardship of extra costs like tuition and source material access, as well as submitting assignments online
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
UCSB student Carly Christopher described the hardship of extra costs like tuition and source material access, as well as submitting assignments online

A new report says the majority of students have to pay to do their homework.

Carley Christopher is a first-year student at UCSB. According to her, the high cost of textbooks and online assignment submissions is unfair and unmanageable for many students.

"For many students, textbooks are something that we have to pay for out of pocket, and it's very unaffordable," said Christopher.

Christopher is part of the student advocacy group CALPIRG, which has released a new report stating that most students have to pay to do their homework.

The hidden costs quickly add up.

"Many students have reported having to skip meals and work extra hours," said Christopher. "I have a minimum wage job on campus. I make $17 an hour, and I added up the total of what my chemistry textbook, my lab coat, and everything costs me. It was $680, and that's 40 hours of work. If I worked that much, I literally wouldn't be able to study," she said.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday