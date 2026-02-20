2026
A film festival set up by two former national geographic film-makers is returning to the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 20, 2026 at 1:40 PM PST
The Ladyface Mountain Film Festival showcases documentaries about nature.

Nature meets cinema, that’s the idea behind a Conejo Valley film festival.

"This is documentaries only. We're doing short documentaries and feature-length," said co-organizer Ally Erush. She spent more than a decade filming for National Geographic in Alaska, and it’s given her a passion for sharing real stories that celebrate the planet we share.

"For this, we're finding people doing interesting things, usually within their community," Erush added. "And for us, that's one of the things that we really wanted to tie it all back to is the Conejo Valley and really wanting to bring people together to celebrate what the Conejo Valley is and stands for."

The Ladyface Mountain Film Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday at the new venue of Cinepolis in Westlake Village.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
