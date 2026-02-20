A film festival set up by two former national geographic film-makers is returning to the Conejo Valley

Nature meets cinema, that’s the idea behind a Conejo Valley film festival.

"This is documentaries only. We're doing short documentaries and feature-length," said co-organizer Ally Erush. She spent more than a decade filming for National Geographic in Alaska, and it’s given her a passion for sharing real stories that celebrate the planet we share.

"For this, we're finding people doing interesting things, usually within their community," Erush added. "And for us, that's one of the things that we really wanted to tie it all back to is the Conejo Valley and really wanting to bring people together to celebrate what the Conejo Valley is and stands for."