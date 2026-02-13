Woman due to be arraigned for the murder of her newborn baby at a homeless encampment in Oxnard

Thirty-year-old Marisol Flores is charged with murder after the baby’s body was discovered at the homeless encampment along West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard earlier this month.

"A newborn was found deceased with significant blunt force trauma to the head," explained Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nazarenko.

Nazarenko added that there is a way for babies in vulnerable situations to be safely surrendered.

"When a parent is in distress, they can safely, without any questions being asked, deliver the newborn to a Ventura County Medical Center hospital, Santa Paula hospital, or a county fire station. No questions asked, no fear of arrest or prosecution within 72 hours of birth," he said.

Flores is also charged with assault on a child, resulting in death. She's being held on $500,000 bail and will be arraigned on Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.