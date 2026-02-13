2026
Woman due to be arraigned for the murder of her newborn baby at a homeless encampment in Oxnard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:07 AM PST
A police car drives along a city street.
Oxnard Police Department

The 30-year-old woman will also be charged with assault on a child, resulting in death.

Thirty-year-old Marisol Flores is charged with murder after the baby’s body was discovered at the homeless encampment along West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard earlier this month.

"A newborn was found deceased with significant blunt force trauma to the head," explained Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nazarenko.

Nazarenko added that there is a way for babies in vulnerable situations to be safely surrendered.

"When a parent is in distress, they can safely, without any questions being asked, deliver the newborn to a Ventura County Medical Center hospital, Santa Paula hospital, or a county fire station. No questions asked, no fear of arrest or prosecution within 72 hours of birth," he said.

Flores is also charged with assault on a child, resulting in death. She's being held on $500,000 bail and will be arraigned on Friday in Ventura County Superior Court.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday