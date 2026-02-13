Setting students up for success in Oxnard

A message of community and inspiring students was on the menu at the Empowering Communities Together event at Rose Avenue Elementary school in Oxnard on Friday.

"We really want to focus on making sure that our students have opportunities and access to a huge, great world that's out there for them," said Anna DeGenna, Superintendent of the Oxnard School District.

DeGenna added that although enrollment is down, opportunities for students are growing.

"Enrollment is down countywide; it really is statewide," she explained. "It has to do with lower birth rates, but also there's the cost of living, lots of different things that impact that. However, inside our schools, I find that there's still a lot of passion and love for being here. There are amazing educators, and I would say that we get to be the fortunate ones. The impact we have affects generations to come."