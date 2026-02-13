2026
Setting students up for success in Oxnard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:37 PM PST
Oxnard schools Superintendent Dr Anna DeGenna hosted an event called Empowering Communities Together at Rose Avenue Elementary School on Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Superintendent of the Oxnard School District gathered local leaders at a community event on Friday.

A message of community and inspiring students was on the menu at the Empowering Communities Together event at Rose Avenue Elementary school in Oxnard on Friday.

"We really want to focus on making sure that our students have opportunities and access to a huge, great world that's out there for them," said Anna DeGenna, Superintendent of the Oxnard School District.

DeGenna added that although enrollment is down, opportunities for students are growing.

"Enrollment is down countywide; it really is statewide," she explained. "It has to do with lower birth rates, but also there's the cost of living, lots of different things that impact that. However, inside our schools, I find that there's still a lot of passion and love for being here. There are amazing educators, and I would say that we get to be the fortunate ones. The impact we have affects generations to come."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
