With cases of measles on the rise, community members are advised to protect themselves

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 11, 2026 at 5:08 PM PST
Lonely Blue
/
Unsplash
Seventeen cases have been reported in California, but none are in Santa Barbara County.

Cases of measles are higher than usual, with 17 reported in California as of the start of this week.

"It can affect the brain," said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer for the County of Santa Barbara, about the seriousness of the disease. "You can get meningitis and syphilis from it, and you can get severe pneumonia from it."

He added that the disease can spread rapidly and advises being vaccinated.

"One person infects 18 people who are not immune against it," said Ansorg. "The most important thing is being vaccinated."

There are currently no reported cases in Santa Barbara County itself.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
