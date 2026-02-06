From health screenings to haircuts, a free event brings community programs together in Santa Barbara County

The CommUnify 211 Community Day celebration brings community services together in one place.

"It's a resource for any kind of health services you can think of," said Alejandra Enciso, the 211 Santa Barbara County program manager.

She said there's everything from health screenings to haircuts at the free event.

"Low-cost dental services, vision care, we have senior services, organizations that support youth in small children, anybody who needs a haircut who can't afford one from cradle to senior, we have services for all," she said.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc.