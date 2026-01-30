2026
State to review Ventura County's handling of a small blaze which led to the huge 2024 Mountain Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:08 AM PST
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The 2024 Mountain Fire in Ventura County destroyed or damaged 369 structures.

The County Fire Department asked CAL FIRE to do an independent review of the Balcom Fire, which preceded the 20,000 acre Mountain Fire.

State fire investigators are going to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of the 2024 Mountain Fire, which burned 20,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of structures in Ventura County.

Ventura County Fire investigators say a hot spot from a small blaze a week before the Mountain Fire was uncovered by strong Santa Ana winds, starting the inferno.The Balcom Fire was believed to be completely out.

The Ventura County Fire Department asked Cal Fire to review the county’s handling of the 1.8 acre blaze which preceded the Mountain Fire.

The review will look at the operations and command decisions related to the Balcom Fire, and then share the findings and recommendations with the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Mountain Fire destroyed or damaged 369 structures.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco