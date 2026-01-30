State to review Ventura County's handling of a small blaze which led to the huge 2024 Mountain Fire

State fire investigators are going to conduct an independent investigation into the cause of the 2024 Mountain Fire, which burned 20,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of structures in Ventura County.

Ventura County Fire investigators say a hot spot from a small blaze a week before the Mountain Fire was uncovered by strong Santa Ana winds, starting the inferno.The Balcom Fire was believed to be completely out.

The Ventura County Fire Department asked Cal Fire to review the county’s handling of the 1.8 acre blaze which preceded the Mountain Fire.

The review will look at the operations and command decisions related to the Balcom Fire, and then share the findings and recommendations with the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Mountain Fire destroyed or damaged 369 structures.