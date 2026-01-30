Say 'I do' this Valentine's Day with a special ceremony at the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office

You may have noticed the cards and hearts on display any time you enter a store. That’s because Valentine’s Day is two weeks away.

February 14 is one of the busiest days for weddings.

"Valentine's Day is kind of like the equivalent of Election Day on the clerk and recorder side. It's our big day," said Michelle Ascencion, Ventura County Clerk-Recorder.

But this year, it falls on a Saturday, when they are usually closed. So she's opening for a special ceremony and says it’s all about celebrating love.

"We're typically not open on Saturdays," said Ascencion. "But we know that lots of people want to get married on Valentine's Day and we figured, hey, why don't we open for a few hours and people can still take advantage of the benefit of an affordable but very nice wedding ceremony and it'll be on Valentine Day, the most popular wedding day of the year."

A single group ceremony will be officiated by Clerk-Recorder Ascencion at 10 a.m. in the Hall of Administration at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura. All couples participating in the Valentine’s Day wedding event need to register through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website. They must obtain a Ventura County-issued marriage license no later than Friday, February 13.