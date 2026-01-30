2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Say 'I do' this Valentine's Day with a special ceremony at the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder’s office

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 30, 2026 at 9:41 AM PST
Traditionally the busiest wedding day of the year, the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office in Ventura will open limited hours for a group ceremony on February 14
Freestocks
/
Unsplash
Traditionally the busiest wedding day of the year, the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office in Ventura will open limited hours for a group ceremony on February 14

February 14 falls on a Saturday when the office is usually closed, but it will open for weddings on one of the busiest days of the year for marriages.

You may have noticed the cards and hearts on display any time you enter a store. That’s because Valentine’s Day is two weeks away.

February 14 is one of the busiest days for weddings.

"Valentine's Day is kind of like the equivalent of Election Day on the clerk and recorder side. It's our big day," said Michelle Ascencion, Ventura County Clerk-Recorder.

But this year, it falls on a Saturday, when they are usually closed. So she's opening for a special ceremony and says it’s all about celebrating love.

"We're typically not open on Saturdays," said Ascencion. "But we know that lots of people want to get married on Valentine's Day and we figured, hey, why don't we open for a few hours and people can still take advantage of the benefit of an affordable but very nice wedding ceremony and it'll be on Valentine Day, the most popular wedding day of the year."

A single group ceremony will be officiated by Clerk-Recorder Ascencion at 10 a.m. in the Hall of Administration at the Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura. All couples participating in the Valentine’s Day wedding event need to register through the County Clerk-Recorder’s website. They must obtain a Ventura County-issued marriage license no later than Friday, February 13.

Visit the Valentine’s Day Wedding Page or call 805-654-2263.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday