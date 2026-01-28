Construction is underway on a new library in Moorpark

Construction is now underway on a new 17,000 square foot Moorpark Public Library . That's nearly double the current library's size.

"This library is going to make a huge difference," said Morgan Kent from the city's library board.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Guests who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Moorpark's new library signed a rendering poster of the new building.

Kent added that the library provides than books to the community.

"It's the space. It's the community. Libraries now have toys. You can go listen to a story time. It really is a multifaceted space that doesn't exist elsewhere in a city. We can think about that and make that intentional, when it comes, then use it for the community in all different facets, not just books," said Kent.

The new facility will be at 83 High Street, which is adjacent to the existing library. Officials hope it will be open by the fall of 2027.