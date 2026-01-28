2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Construction is underway on a new library in Moorpark

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 28, 2026 at 9:57 AM PST
Nine shovels are arrayed in a row in a large pile of dirt. The pile is on a construction site, and a large front loader and an earth drill are parked behind the dirt.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Construction has started on a new library in the city of Moorpark. It will be located adjacent to the existing library.

The city has grown in size since the existing library was built, and library usage has outgrown the existing space.

Construction is now underway on a new 17,000 square foot Moorpark Public Library. That's nearly double the current library's size.

"This library is going to make a huge difference," said Morgan Kent from the city's library board.

A woman wearing sunglasses signs her name to an artist's rendering of a modern building. The rendering is on a poster and easel.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Guests who attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Moorpark's new library signed a rendering poster of the new building.

Kent added that the library provides than books to the community.

"It's the space. It's the community. Libraries now have toys. You can go listen to a story time. It really is a multifaceted space that doesn't exist elsewhere in a city. We can think about that and make that intentional, when it comes, then use it for the community in all different facets, not just books," said Kent.

The new facility will be at 83 High Street, which is adjacent to the existing library. Officials hope it will be open by the fall of 2027.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday