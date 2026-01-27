'Danish Capital of America' rallies support for Greenland

President Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, which is a Danish territory, have met opposition from a Santa Ynez Valley city known as the "Danish Capital of America."

"We have a unique perspective because of our deep cultural ties with Denmark," said Solvang resident Gary Caris, one of the organizers of a rally in Solvang.

"We thought that this was an issue that could unite everybody within the community and surrounding communities that have expressed deep concern about the threat against a long-standing ally, Denmark. We think it's an issue that can unify everyone, no matter where you are on the political spectrum," said Caris.

The Hands off Greenland rally takes place Saturday, January 31 at 11 a.m. in Solvang Park.