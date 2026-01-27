2026
'Danish Capital of America' rallies support for Greenland

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Looking down a sidewalk on a street in Solvang with the Danish flag in the foreground.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Residents of Solvang, the 'Danish capital of America', are rallying to support Greenland after threats made by President Donald Trump to annex the Danish territory.



President Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, which is a Danish territory, have met opposition from a Santa Ynez Valley city known as the "Danish Capital of America."

"We have a unique perspective because of our deep cultural ties with Denmark," said Solvang resident Gary Caris, one of the organizers of a rally in Solvang.

"We thought that this was an issue that could unite everybody within the community and surrounding communities that have expressed deep concern about the threat against a long-standing ally, Denmark. We think it's an issue that can unify everyone, no matter where you are on the political spectrum," said Caris.

The Hands off Greenland rally takes place Saturday, January 31 at 11 a.m. in Solvang Park.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday