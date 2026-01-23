State sues the federal government over approval of restart of a Santa Barbara County oil pipline

California’s attorney general has sued the Trump Administration over federal approval of controversial efforts to restart the Santa Barbara County oil pipeline which ruptured in 2015, causing a major spill.

It’s the latest salvo in the battle over Sable Offshore Corporation’s efforts to restart the pipeline which ruptured on the Gaviota Coast, causing a 140,000 gallon oil spill.

Sable originally sought state approve to restart the pipeline.When those efforts stalled, the company then asserted that a federal agency actually had restart authority for the system.The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved Sable’s request.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta filed suit Friday against the federal government, challenging its assertion it has exclusive jurisdiction over the pipeline.Bonta called the federal agency’s illegal, and said it was an attempt to bypass state regulation.

Sable wants to restart the pipeline so it can begin pumping crude oil again from three oil platforms off the Santa Barbara County coast which were idled by the shutdown.

The company is facing a number of lawsuits over its restart efforts. A coalition of environmental groups and government agencies are seeing to block the project. Opponents contend at the least much more environmental review is needed, but many feel that restarting the aging system would set the stage for another disaster.

