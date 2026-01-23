Santa Barbara lawmaker backs effort to impeach DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal is accusing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of abusing her authority and is calling for her impeachment.

"Impeachment is one of the most serious constitutional duties that Congress has, and it should never be used casually or for political theater, only when there are serious violations of the law," explained Carbajal.

He added that Noem should be accountable for the actions of ICE, which he said violate individuals’ constitutional rights.

"She's repeatedly betrayed her oath of office, lied to Congress, exploited her position for personal gain, and Congress has a duty to act."