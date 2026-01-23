2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara lawmaker backs effort to impeach DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 23, 2026 at 12:06 PM PST
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on a facility tour of 'Alligator Alcatraz' on July 1, 2025.
Tia Dufour
/
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on a facility tour of 'Alligator Alcatraz' on July 1, 2025.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal accuses her of abusing her authority.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal is accusing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem of abusing her authority and is calling for her impeachment.

"Impeachment is one of the most serious constitutional duties that Congress has, and it should never be used casually or for political theater, only when there are serious violations of the law," explained Carbajal.

He added that Noem should be accountable for the actions of ICE, which he said violate individuals’ constitutional rights.

"She's repeatedly betrayed her oath of office, lied to Congress, exploited her position for personal gain, and Congress has a duty to act."

The preliminary impeachment resolution, introduced by Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly, is gaining support from Democrats. If approved by the House Judiciary Committee, it would then face long odds in passing the GOP-led House and Senate.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday