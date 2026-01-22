Got a green thumb? A festival for you is returning to Oxnard

Green-thumbed or not, the Native Plants Fest has more than plants. It also has workshops, art, and even food trucks!

"Green things are good for us, and good for our mental health and good for sustainability," explained organizer Carolyn Mullin, Executive Director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation. "So we leaned into this. We have almost 50 vendors and participants."

The festival includes interactive art experiences, a bird-watching workshop, and food from House of Tacos Grill.

Mullin added that the 5th annual event aims to inspire and nurture a love for our native plants.

"My hope is that attendees leave inspired to make our community a little more beautiful, pollinator-friendly, and sustainable by embracing native plants."

The event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.