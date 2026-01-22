2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Got a green thumb? A festival for you is returning to Oxnard

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Two young people smile as they hold green plants in temporary plastic pots. They're standing outside at an event.
OPAC
Native Plant Fest is back for the 5th time in Oxnard on Saturday from 11am to 4pm at OPAC

The Native Plant Fest aims to inspire even the most amateur of horticulturalists.

Green-thumbed or not, the Native Plants Fest has more than plants. It also has workshops, art, and even food trucks!

"Green things are good for us, and good for our mental health and good for sustainability," explained organizer Carolyn Mullin, Executive Director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation. "So we leaned into this. We have almost 50 vendors and participants."

The festival includes interactive art experiences, a bird-watching workshop, and food from House of Tacos Grill.

Mullin added that the 5th annual event aims to inspire and nurture a love for our native plants.

"My hope is that attendees leave inspired to make our community a little more beautiful, pollinator-friendly, and sustainable by embracing native plants."

The event is free and open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday