Reading naught to five: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to Ventura County

"90% of the brain develops in the first three years of life, and it has a very positive impact on the early childhood development and their literacy," explained Kathleen Turner, part of the effort to bring the Imagination Library program to Ventura County.

Turner is looking to fundraise $200,000 from local partners ahead of opening for enrollment.

"44,000 children will be eligible to be in this program all over the county. The legislature will pay for half the books and then the community partners in Ventura County will pay the other half of the books," Turner said.