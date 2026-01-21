2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reading naught to five: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
The program encourages reading with young children
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The program encourages reading with young children

The program sends free books to kids from birth to 5-years-old.

"90% of the brain develops in the first three years of life, and it has a very positive impact on the early childhood development and their literacy," explained Kathleen Turner, part of the effort to bring the Imagination Library program to Ventura County.

Turner is looking to fundraise $200,000 from local partners ahead of opening for enrollment.

"44,000 children will be eligible to be in this program all over the county. The legislature will pay for half the books and then the community partners in Ventura County will pay the other half of the books," Turner said.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday