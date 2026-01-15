2026
Events marking MLK Day will happen across the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
A large crowd marches in a city street on a sunny day. Two of the marchers, an adult and a child, are carrying a placard with the likeness of Martin Luther King, Jr. and the word 'Dream.'
A Better Foto
A Freedom March starts at 8 a.m. Monday in Oxnard for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marches commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled in Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King is marked annually. But how many people can say they met the civil rights leader?

"As a toddler, he once patted me on the head," revealed Willie Lubka, co-chair of the MLK Jr. Committee of Ventura County — one of a number of organizations observing the holiday on Monday.

Lubka added that the day is about more than one historic individual.

"It's a recognition of the movement he led and all of the people who worked to overcome the harm, the injustice of racism," said Lubka. "And Dr. King helped bring us towards equality."

Events include a Freedom March in Oxnard, a Unity March in Santa Barbara, and an African-American communal performance at Santa Barbara's Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
