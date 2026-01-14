South Coast-based AI pioneer on now the tech is reshaping work, education, science, and art

Conversations about AI are often dominated by hype, fear, or confusion.

But the author of a new book on AI claims artificial intelligence can expand human potential, rather than replace it.

"When many people think about AI, they think about ChatGPT, a text model that helps them write better emails," said Zack Kass, former head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT. "When in fact, it's a resource that becomes far more abundant. And that will unlock an incredible amount of opportunity, both good and bad, that we now need to start planning for."

"Just because we can do something doesn't mean we do," he continued. "So a technological threshold simply asks the question, 'What can a machine do?' Whereas societal threshold asks the questions, 'What do we want a machine to do? What do we allow a machine to do?"