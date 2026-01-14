2026
South Coast-based AI pioneer on now the tech is reshaping work, education, science, and art

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 14, 2026 at 11:01 AM PST
Daniil Komov
/
Unsplash

Zack Kass, a Santa Barbara native who was at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, will host a conversation on the technology at the Granada Theatre.

Conversations about AI are often dominated by hype, fear, or confusion.

But the author of a new book on AI claims artificial intelligence can expand human potential, rather than replace it.

"When many people think about AI, they think about ChatGPT, a text model that helps them write better emails," said Zack Kass, former head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT. "When in fact, it's a resource that becomes far more abundant. And that will unlock an incredible amount of opportunity, both good and bad, that we now need to start planning for."

"Just because we can do something doesn't mean we do," he continued. "So a technological threshold simply asks the question, 'What can a machine do?' Whereas societal threshold asks the questions, 'What do we want a machine to do? What do we allow a machine to do?"

Kass, a Santa Barbara native, will speak at the Granada Theatre on January 20. The event includes an audience Q&A.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
