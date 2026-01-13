Closures are scheduled for a Ventura County freeway to install suicide prevention barriers

Twenty-four people have taken their own lives or attempted to take their own lives on the Arroyo Simi overhead bridge in Moorpark since 1994. A new suicide barrier system is the latest project aimed at improving safety along the bridge.

"Twenty of those instances were actually since 2009. And so we came together with local agencies and law enforcement to initiate this project to install that safety barrier," said Lauren Walike from CalTrans. She added that they hope to minimize disruption during construction works.

"Crews are going to move some K-rail in preparation for trying to get installed the safety barrier. The impact to the traveling public is always top of mind when we're looking at any construction project."

The westbound 118 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday between Princeton and Los Angeles Avenues. Westbound drivers were diverted to the Princeton Avenue off-ramp, then along Princeton, Spring Road, and Los Angeles Avenue before returning to the freeway.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at (800) 273-TALK (8255) or the Ventura County Crisis Service Line at (866) 998-2243 or 911. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.