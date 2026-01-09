Declining enrollment could lead to the closure of schools in Ventura County
Ventura Unified School District is evaluating enrollment trends to determine if any sites should be considered for closure.
The Ventura Unified School District has directed staff to begin an evidence-based process to evaluate whether any school sites should be considered for closure as early as the 2027-2028 school year.
"We're looking at potentially whether or not the Ventura Unified School District must close schools," said the district's Marieanne Quiroz.
She added that a number of schools are operating below capacity.
"We're seeing fewer students enrolling in our schools. We were hoping post-COVID declines might stabilize. However, with new enrollments continuing to drop about 300 students a year, we're finding that it's time for us to carefully assess our current and projected student population. And it's not unique to Ventura Unified. It's part of a larger regional and statewide trend."
Even if the board approves any recommended closures, no school would close before the 2027-2028 school year.