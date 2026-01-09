Declining enrollment could lead to the closure of schools in Ventura County

The Ventura Unified School District has directed staff to begin an evidence-based process to evaluate whether any school sites should be considered for closure as early as the 2027-2028 school year.

"We're looking at potentially whether or not the Ventura Unified School District must close schools," said the district's Marieanne Quiroz.

She added that a number of schools are operating below capacity.

"We're seeing fewer students enrolling in our schools. We were hoping post-COVID declines might stabilize. However, with new enrollments continuing to drop about 300 students a year, we're finding that it's time for us to carefully assess our current and projected student population. And it's not unique to Ventura Unified. It's part of a larger regional and statewide trend."

Even if the board approves any recommended closures, no school would close before the 2027-2028 school year.