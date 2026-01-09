2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Declining enrollment could lead to the closure of schools in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM PST
A two-story office building with a sign above the doorway reading 'Ventura Unified School District Trudy Tuttle Arriaga Education Service Center.'
Ventura Unified School District
The Ventura Unified School District may consider closing schools in the 2027-2028 school year, based on enrollment figures.

Ventura Unified School District is evaluating enrollment trends to determine if any sites should be considered for closure.

The Ventura Unified School District has directed staff to begin an evidence-based process to evaluate whether any school sites should be considered for closure as early as the 2027-2028 school year.

"We're looking at potentially whether or not the Ventura Unified School District must close schools," said the district's Marieanne Quiroz.

She added that a number of schools are operating below capacity.

"We're seeing fewer students enrolling in our schools. We were hoping post-COVID declines might stabilize. However, with new enrollments continuing to drop about 300 students a year, we're finding that it's time for us to carefully assess our current and projected student population. And it's not unique to Ventura Unified. It's part of a larger regional and statewide trend."

Even if the board approves any recommended closures, no school would close before the 2027-2028 school year.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday