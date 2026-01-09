2026
A South Coast congressman is supporting a bill to protect military families from deportation

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
A South Coast congressman is supporting a Bill which aims to protect military families from deportation and forced separation.
The effort comes amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement actions.

The effort comes amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement actions.

A bill termed the PROTECT Military Families Act would create a pathway for the families of current or former military members to receive temporary permission to stay while waiting for lawful residency.

Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara co-introduced H.R.6958.

"This is a perilous time for so many immigrants, and not only immigrants, even U.S. Naturalized citizens, even just plain U.S. Citizens, are being caught in this web, in this net of brutal tactics by ICE," Carbajal explained.

He added that it’s unacceptable that military families should be vulnerable to deportation and separation.

"Every single brave man and woman who raises their hand to serve in our military, at the very bare minimum, should have the peace of mind knowing that their families are safe back home and not being separated or deported."
