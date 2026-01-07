A South Coast city is a newly designated California Cultural District

The California Arts Council has named downtown Oxnard a California Cultural District .

The state-designated districts aim to showcase cultural diversity and the unique artistic identities found in local communities.

Oxnard has been home to a legendary music scene, gorgeous historic landmarks, and a beautiful community vibe," said Carolyn Mullin, Executive Director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation. "Now we get to share that with the state and visitors and locals, because I think a lot of locals don't even know how special our community is."

Mullin added that the accolade can help local economies thrive.

"There's this concept called the creative economy. When the arts succeed, everything around (them) succeeds. We've seen this time and time again, whether it's the arts district in L.A. or, let's say, the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara. The arts have a way of stimulating the economy. I hope to see that with downtown [Oxnard]."

Other recently designated cultural districts include the historic South Los Angeles Black Cultural District and Riverside's Arts and Culture District. The California Cultural Districts program was established by law in 2015. Districts receive $10,000 over a two-year period, along with access to marketing and branding resources.