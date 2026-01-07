2026
A South Coast city is a newly designated California Cultural District

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:35 PM PST
A red, low-rider car sits parked next to a building with a colorful mural that features the inscription 'Viva Oxnard.'
Mural: Viva Oxnard by @martingarcia_art
/
Photo by Seven Six Zero Photography @seven_six_zero

Oxnard in Ventura County was named by the State.

The California Arts Council has named downtown Oxnard a California Cultural District.

The state-designated districts aim to showcase cultural diversity and the unique artistic identities found in local communities.

Oxnard has been home to a legendary music scene, gorgeous historic landmarks, and a beautiful community vibe," said Carolyn Mullin, Executive Director of Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation. "Now we get to share that with the state and visitors and locals, because I think a lot of locals don't even know how special our community is."

Mullin added that the accolade can help local economies thrive.

"There's this concept called the creative economy. When the arts succeed, everything around (them) succeeds. We've seen this time and time again, whether it's the arts district in L.A. or, let's say, the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara. The arts have a way of stimulating the economy. I hope to see that with downtown [Oxnard]."

Other recently designated cultural districts include the historic South Los Angeles Black Cultural District and Riverside's Arts and Culture District. The California Cultural Districts program was established by law in 2015. Districts receive $10,000 over a two-year period, along with access to marketing and branding resources.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
