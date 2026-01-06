Reagan Foundation in Simi Valley announces the passing of the late President's oldest son

The oldest son of former President Ronald Reagan has passed away.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in Simi Valley announced the passing of Michael Reagan. He was adopted by Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman.

Michael Reagan was a staunch conservative like his father. He was a nationally syndicated radio talk show host, author, and public speaker.

In recent years, he has spoken out in support of the Trump Administration as a contributor to the conservative cable channel Newsmax.

Reagan was a frequent participant in events at the Presidential Library. The library is hosting a condolence book for members of the public to sign for his family. There’s no word on the cause of death. Michael Reagan was 80 years old.