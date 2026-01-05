2026
California Coast News

The man in Casitas Springs: Johnny Cash built a ranch in Ventura County in the '60s. It's been restored

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
A ranch-style house sits against a steep hillside. An American flag is flying above the home's entrance.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The ranch-style home in Casita Springs was designed and built by Johnny Cash.

The former home of Johnny Cash could even become the West Coast’s answer to Elvis’s Graceland.

He was the Man in Black. And from 1961 to 1966, Johnny Cash was also the man in Casitas Springs.

The iconic performer designed and built a 4,500-square-foot ranch-style house in the small town north of Ventura with his first wife, Vivian, as a secluded retreat from fame.

"Elvis was doing movies at the time," explained Lisa Kenton, who is the current owner of the property. "So they're like, 'Johnny, you're gonna do movies. We're flying you and your whole family out to Los Angeles'. He hated L.A., so the real estate agent brought him up, starting to go up to Ojai. And before he even got to Ojai, he saw this little town of Casita Springs. And he's like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, what's this town?'"

"So they said, 'Oh, Johnny, this is where the oil workers are'. And he goes, 'Well, that's where I wanna be. That's exactly where I want to be. I wanna to be with the oil workers,'" said Kenton.

A rustic road sign reads 'Welcome to Casitas Springs - Home of Johnny Cash.'
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Cash chose the small town of Casitas Springs near Ojai for his home. This sign at the town limits welcomes visitors.
A statue of a bull with yellow horns sits next to a gate. A stone pillar at the side of the gate has a sign that reads 'Home of Johnny Cash - 1961.'
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Cash lived at the Casita Springs house in the early 1960s.

A couple of years ago, Kenton bought the house for the asking price, just under $1.8 million.

She recruited a local designer, who also happens to be her best friend, Alicia Beaty, and they spent over a year restoring the property that Cash poured his heart and spirit into.

"We brought it back to the glory as much as we could," said Kenton,

"We felt like it was like a time capsule where we wanted to save as much of Johnny Cash as possible," added Beaty. "These are all the original stairs. They were all falling apart, and so this was one of the first parts of the renovations that we did."

Kenton pointed to an outdoor barbecue area.

"It's so exciting, because this was his man cave," she explained.

A large master bedroom, with a bed, leather chairs, and a black, glittery ceiling. The windows overlook the surrounding mountains.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Johnny Cash's bedroom at the ranch has a striking black glitter popcorn ceiling.
A large kitchen, with two refrigerators, a table, and chairs.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The kitchen has two refrigerators, because Johnny and Vivianne Cash often hosted guests, including the singer Patsy Cline.
A vintage turntable that folds down from the wall.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
One of the original features is the fold-down turntable on the kitchen wall.

Kenton raved about the view from Cash's bedroom windows, a room in which they had meticulously restored the black popcorn ceiling, a feature that had been glittered.

The kitchen has two refrigerators, just as it did in Cash's time.

"So there were always two refrigerators. They liked to party," commented Kenton.

She delighted in showing a unique record player that opens out from the wall. One can almost feel the presence of the Cash family, picturing them blowing dust from a Patsy Cline record and placing it on the machine to play.

Cline wasn't just on the turntable; she was also a regular visitor at the Cash house.

"Apparently, a lot of Patsy Cline played on this. I think Vivian was feeling the blues a lot when she was here," said Kenton.

Johnny and Vivian had four daughters while they lived here. Kenton confirmed that some of them returned more recently for a visit.

"When [daughter] Cindy came in, she just froze, and she's like, 'I feel like this house just hugged me'. And then she just cried," she said.

A photo on a wall shows a man and three children in a swimming pool, leaning against the pool walls and smiling.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A candid photo of Johnny Cash and three children is on the wall of one of the bedrooms.

Outside are the Cypress trees he planted, the pool they swam in, and the playhouse that Cash constructed for his daughters.

"Johnny built this," said Kenton. "This was a playhouse for the girls. When we got here, we asked Cindy and the girls, 'Is it okay if we change it into a bar?' And they were like, 'Noooo. Well...okay."

What’s the plan for the house that's been called the West Coast’s Graceland?

Kenton conducts private tours of the ranch, as well as events.

"It is kind of like a mini Graceland. Patsy Cline was here. June Carter was even here. It's like a museum, you know, but it's comfortable," said Kenton.

A bedroom with a plush bed and a divan. The sliding glass doors open to a swimming pool area.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The bedrooms have been lovingly restored to the mid-century modern style.
A swimming pool with stars painted on its walls. A large house is in the background.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Johnny Cash and his young family swam frequently in the pool at the house in Casita Springs.
Cash built a playhouse for his daughters, which is now an outdoor bar.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Johnny Cash built a playhouse for his daughters. It now serves as an outdoor bar.
A house with a swimming pool at the bottom of a steep slope. A small town and mountains are in the distance.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The former Johnny Cash house sits on the side of a hill overlooking the town of Casitas Springs and the surrounding mountains.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
