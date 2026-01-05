2026
Remembering the 23 victims of the deadly debris flow in Montecito, nine years later

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM PST
One of the homes destoyed by the January 9, 2018 Montecito debris flow.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes impacted by the January 9, 2018 Montecito debris flow.

The anniversary of a series of mudflows is being commemorated on Friday.

This week marks the ninth anniversary of a series of massive mudflows in the city of Montecito. It left 23 people dead and caused at least $177 million in property damage.

The disaster's anniversary is being commemorated on Friday.

"People still need to remember and be reminded of what happened and the steps to move forward," said Christina Atchison with the Montecito Fire Dept.

Atchison added that the memorial event is a way to show support to those who suffered trauma on that fateful morning.

"One of our speakers is a survivor of the debris flow, and he lost his spouse in the debris flow," said Atchison. "It will be really powerful to hear his story of resilience and moving forward all these years later."

The Raising Our Light memorial event is this Friday (1/9) at Montecito Union School.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
