Central Coast woman potentially facing life in prison without parole for the murder of her daughter

The mother of a 9-year-old Central Coast girl who was murdered has pled not guilty on court to a murder charge.

Ashlee Buzzard was arrested December 23 for the killing of her daughter, Melodee Buzzard. The little girl disappeared in October while on a road trip to Nebraska with her mother. Her body was found in a rural area off of a highway between Cedar City, Utah and Grand Junction, Colorado.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office A timeline of events in the Melodee Buzzard murder investigation.

The Vandenberg Village girl's disappearance was first noticed in October, when she failed to show up for school. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say as they tried to determine what happened to Melodee, her mother was uncooperative.

Investigators say when the girl's body was found, they found evidence linking the mother to the murder.

There's still no word on a possible motive.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch said they are seeking life without the possibility of parole for the woman. They've elected not to seek the death penalty in the case.