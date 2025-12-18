I'm dreaming of a wet Christmas? Two storms on the way, with heavy rain possible December 24 and 25

As we approach the big holiday week, the prospects for significant rain in the Tri-Counties are increasing.

Next Tuesday is when things are expected to start to change. The first of two systems could bring up to an inch of rain on the Central Coast, and possibly a half-inch on the South Coast.

Christmas Eve is when the second, bigger storm is expected to arrive.

It’s still almost a week out, so there’s lots of room for changes in the forecast. As of now, we could see 2 to 4 inches of rain in coastal and inland areas of the Tri-Counties, and up to six inches in the mountains.

The heaviest rain is predicted for Christmas Eve. At this point, there are no watches or warnings for potential flooding or debris flows in wildfire-burn areas, but that could change as we approach the storm’s arrival.