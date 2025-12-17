The holiday light display that shines a light on 'ability,' not 'disability'

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and for 59 residents, Hillside in Santa Barbara is that home.

"Our residents live with a wide range of diagnoses from Cerebral Palsy to Down syndrome, and many of them have additional medical limitations that make day-to-day living pretty challenging," explained Angela De Bruyn from Hillside .

Their annual display of over 50,000 holiday lights focuses on illuminating residents’ abilities and sharing who they are and what they can do.

"The display just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We really wanna shine a light on the abilities of the 59 individuals who call Hillside home," said De Bruyn.

The family-friendly holiday event takes place at the Hillside property on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara, daily after sunset until December 31.