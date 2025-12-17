2025
The holiday light display that shines a light on 'ability,' not 'disability'

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Over 50,000 holiday lights are on display at a non-profit which provides a supportive place to live for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara.
More than 50,000 holiday lights are on display at a nonprofit organization that provides a supportive living environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and for 59 residents, Hillside in Santa Barbara is that home.

"Our residents live with a wide range of diagnoses from Cerebral Palsy to Down syndrome, and many of them have additional medical limitations that make day-to-day living pretty challenging," explained Angela De Bruyn from Hillside.

Their annual display of over 50,000 holiday lights focuses on illuminating residents’ abilities and sharing who they are and what they can do.

"The display just keeps getting bigger and bigger. We really wanna shine a light on the abilities of the 59 individuals who call Hillside home," said De Bruyn.

The family-friendly holiday event takes place at the Hillside property on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara, daily after sunset until December 31.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday