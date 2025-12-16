A unique way to help those facing food insecurity

A local ambulance crew devised a plan to address food insecurity during the holidays.

"Food insecurity is a surging issue, especially with delays in SNAP benefits," said Joey Williams with American Medical Response in Ventura County. "We wanted to help out families struggling to make ends meet."

Their solution? Host a food drive. But with one difference: Fill an ambulance with food!

"We're usually seeing everyone in this chaotic period of their life," explained Williams. "It's nice to be able to see the people that come to their house at a moment's notice, just be there and see a friendly face. We're going to have our local paramedics and EMTs (on site). Our goal is to fill an entire ambulance with food.

The AMR food drive is at Vons in Oxnard on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.