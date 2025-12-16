2025
A unique way to help those facing food insecurity

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
AMR Ventura will be attempting to fill an ambulance with food at a food drive at the Vons in Oxnard on Saturday Dec 20 from 10am to 2pm.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A local ambulance crew devised a plan to address food insecurity during the holidays.

"Food insecurity is a surging issue, especially with delays in SNAP benefits," said Joey Williams with American Medical Response in Ventura County. "We wanted to help out families struggling to make ends meet."

Their solution? Host a food drive. But with one difference: Fill an ambulance with food!

"We're usually seeing everyone in this chaotic period of their life," explained Williams. "It's nice to be able to see the people that come to their house at a moment's notice, just be there and see a friendly face. We're going to have our local paramedics and EMTs (on site). Our goal is to fill an entire ambulance with food.

The AMR food drive is at Vons in Oxnard on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday