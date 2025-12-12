2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Festive fun will float its way around the Tri-Counties this weekend

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:06 PM PST
Festive fun will be floating its way around the Tri-Counties this weekend.
BRENDAN DALY
Festive fun will be floating its way around the Tri-Counties this weekend.

Parade of Lights events are happening this weekend in Ventura Harbor, Channel Islands Harbor, and Santa Barbara.

You don’t need to have a boat to enjoy the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights and Fireworks.

"We have faux snowfall, LED performers, carnival rides and games...lots of great food, snacks, warm funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, and all these fun goodies that you expect at these festivals," enthused Ventura Harbor's Jennifer Talt Lundin.

The event is in its 49th year, and she says it’s a great way to get into the festive spirit.

"We're ramping up for our fiftieth next year. Year after year, we see families bringing their grandkids, their kids, and it really does help to start to kick off festivities," she said.

Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights takes place on Friday and Saturday, Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights is on Saturday, and Santa Barbara’s is on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday