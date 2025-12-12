Festive fun will float its way around the Tri-Counties this weekend

You don’t need to have a boat to enjoy the Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights and Fireworks.

"We have faux snowfall, LED performers, carnival rides and games...lots of great food, snacks, warm funnel cakes, kettle corn, ice cream, and all these fun goodies that you expect at these festivals," enthused Ventura Harbor's Jennifer Talt Lundin.

The event is in its 49th year, and she says it’s a great way to get into the festive spirit.

"We're ramping up for our fiftieth next year. Year after year, we see families bringing their grandkids, their kids, and it really does help to start to kick off festivities," she said.

Ventura Harbor Parade of Lights takes place on Friday and Saturday, Channel Islands Harbor Parade of Lights is on Saturday, and Santa Barbara’s is on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.