Now, Santa Barbara invites cyclists to participate in the '12 Days of Mapping'

Santa Barbara County officials are seeking the participation of pedestrians and cyclists in an effort to identify and map traffic-calming measures in the county. They're calling it the 12 Days of Mapping.

"The last time we produced a countywide bike map was in 2013," explained Aaron Bonfilio with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. "We want to make sure that the new infrastructure, along with the way people feel riding on that infrastructure, is well-mapped and available to the public."

He added that the information can help update bike maps and help train AI for the county’s routes.

"Biking has become more accessible and easier to do for longer commutes. There are hundreds and hundreds of road miles in our county. That's where AI comes in, (which) will take the data we collected from the public and then scale it to the entire county."

The AI Bike Mapping and Wayfinding Project is a partnership among the county's association of governments, UC Santa Barbara, and Simon Fraser University. A Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant funds it.

A step-by-step tutorial for the 12 Days of Mapping, featuring OpenStreetMap, is available in both English and Spanish .