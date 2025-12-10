2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Now, Santa Barbara invites cyclists to participate in the '12 Days of Mapping'

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Public Asked to Spot Traffic-Calming Features in “12 Days of Mapping” Campaign for AI Bike Map Project
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments
Public Asked to Spot Traffic-Calming Features in “12 Days of Mapping” Campaign for AI Bike Map Project

It's an effort to identify traffic calming measures and create a new bike map of the county.

Santa Barbara County officials are seeking the participation of pedestrians and cyclists in an effort to identify and map traffic-calming measures in the county. They're calling it the 12 Days of Mapping.

"The last time we produced a countywide bike map was in 2013," explained Aaron Bonfilio with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. "We want to make sure that the new infrastructure, along with the way people feel riding on that infrastructure, is well-mapped and available to the public."

He added that the information can help update bike maps and help train AI for the county’s routes.

"Biking has become more accessible and easier to do for longer commutes. There are hundreds and hundreds of road miles in our county. That's where AI comes in, (which) will take the data we collected from the public and then scale it to the entire county."

The AI Bike Mapping and Wayfinding Project is a partnership among the county's association of governments, UC Santa Barbara, and Simon Fraser University. A Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant funds it.

A step-by-step tutorial for the 12 Days of Mapping, featuring OpenStreetMap, is available in both English and Spanish.

Learn more about the AI Bike Mapping and Wayfinding Project.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday