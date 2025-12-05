A festive European-style holiday village is coming to Thousand Oaks

Construction of the Christmassy European-style market is underway in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall, and it will be ready for Saturday.

"You are gonna feel like you flew over to Europe and landed straight smack in the middle of a European marketplace," said Erin Culbertson, one of the co-chairs of Holidays in the Village presented by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village.

In addition to European food and drink and artisan vendors, there will be a particularly special visitor.

"Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle will be here," explained Culbertson. "We have strolling carolers, we have all-day entertainment, very festive, very authentic. Everything that we do tries to stay very genuine to the European theme and those old quintessential marketplaces."

Proceeds benefit local non-profits, and admission and parking are free. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.