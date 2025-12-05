2025
A festive European-style holiday village is coming to Thousand Oaks

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:04 PM PST
Holidays In The Village
Holidays in the Village, a European Marketplace, takes place on Saturday December 6 from 11am to 8pm at the Oaks in Thousand Oaks

And it's all for a good cause. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Construction of the Christmassy European-style market is underway in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall, and it will be ready for Saturday.

"You are gonna feel like you flew over to Europe and landed straight smack in the middle of a European marketplace," said Erin Culbertson, one of the co-chairs of Holidays in the Village presented by the Rotary Club of Westlake Village.

In addition to European food and drink and artisan vendors, there will be a particularly special visitor.

"Kris Kringle and Mrs. Kringle will be here," explained Culbertson. "We have strolling carolers, we have all-day entertainment, very festive, very authentic. Everything that we do tries to stay very genuine to the European theme and those old quintessential marketplaces."

Proceeds benefit local non-profits, and admission and parking are free.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
