Chance of coastal flooding as a high surf advisory is in effect in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:22 PM PST
A high surf advisory is in place for coastal areas until Thursday at noon
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A high surf advisory is in place for coastal areas until Thursday at noon

Waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in Santa Barbara County.

Waves between four and seven feet are expected in Ventura County until noon Thursday.

"The high surf is coming in from a swell that's coming in from kind of northwest, further up on the Central Coast. So that swell is what's producing the high surf," said Meteorologist Bryan Lewis from the National Weather Service.

San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County beaches are also expected to face large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, and the surf advisory is coupled with unusually high tides.

"The largest projected and observed tides that we have," said Lewis. "So in addition to that high surf, we will have those high tides. So we could expect some minor tidal overflows. Even some areas that don't typically see some water could pool up, such as walkways or parking lots and things like that."

It’s advised to stay out of the water and protect flood-prone property.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
