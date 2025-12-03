Chance of coastal flooding as a high surf advisory is in effect in Tri-Counties

Waves between four and seven feet are expected in Ventura County until noon Thursday.

"The high surf is coming in from a swell that's coming in from kind of northwest, further up on the Central Coast. So that swell is what's producing the high surf," said Meteorologist Bryan Lewis from the National Weather Service.

San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County beaches are also expected to face large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet, and the surf advisory is coupled with unusually high tides.

"The largest projected and observed tides that we have," said Lewis. "So in addition to that high surf, we will have those high tides. So we could expect some minor tidal overflows. Even some areas that don't typically see some water could pool up, such as walkways or parking lots and things like that."

It’s advised to stay out of the water and protect flood-prone property.