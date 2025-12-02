Snow arrives in Santa Barbara....sort of!

Snow has arrived in Santa Barbara, as its zoo has welcomed its newest resident, a 9-year-old male snow leopard.

The big cat, listed as a vulnerable species, is named Layan (pronounced LAY-in). He came to the Santa Barbara Zoo from the Idaho Falls Zoo as part of a program aimed at supporting the species' survival.

Despite their name, snow leopards are also adapted to thrive during hot summer months and are found naturally in the rugged mountains of Central Asia.

Snow leopards are listed as a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List, with poaching and habitat loss being their primary threats. Several other factors threaten this species’ survival, including the overhunting of its prey (such as wild sheep and goats), habitat loss, and climate change.

Guests can expect to see Layan exploring the outdoors more frequently as he becomes comfortable and familiar with his new Californian home.