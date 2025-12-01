Community invited to participate in interactive online workshop on Santa Barbara County's behavioral health services.

The interactive workshop is a chance to learn about current behavioral health programs as well as share feedback and help shape future strategies of the system of care in Santa Barbara County.

"We have been doing in-person workshops, so this is an opportunity for people that either couldn't make it to an in-person workshop or virtual is simply easier," said Suzanne Grimmesey from the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Health.

She says from the youth system of care to housing interventions, and more, this is an opportunity for providers to hear directly from the public about what’s working and where gaps remain.

"It's an interactive online session that is aimed to engage the community to help us in our planning of programs that our community."

The virtual workshop runs from 5.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday. All are welcome to attend. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom link to join the event.

