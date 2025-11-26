2025
Tri-Counties airports gear up for a busy day

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
A young girl smiles as she gazes out of an airplane window.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Record numbers of people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving.

Record numbers of people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

One in four of us is traveling over Thanksgiving. Airport officials recommend that air travelers leave enough time to check in and go through security screenings.

"We always encourage our passengers to arrive two hours before their scheduled departure time. This ensures that they're able to get through security in time and that there's no holdups in their journey," said Joe Goble from SLO County Airport.

He added that they’re ready for an anticipated increase in numbers over the holiday season.

"Everything should be running smoothly as normal," said Goble. "We do experience an influx of passengers during the holiday season, and we are very ready to handle it."

And if you’re taking food with you on your flight, remember to check TSA guidelines. Solid foods are generally allowed in carry-on bags, but liquids or gels over 3.4 ounces must be placed in checked luggage.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
