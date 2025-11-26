Tri-Counties airports gear up for a busy day

One in four of us is traveling over Thanksgiving. Airport officials recommend that air travelers leave enough time to check in and go through security screenings.

"We always encourage our passengers to arrive two hours before their scheduled departure time. This ensures that they're able to get through security in time and that there's no holdups in their journey," said Joe Goble from SLO County Airport.

He added that they’re ready for an anticipated increase in numbers over the holiday season.

"Everything should be running smoothly as normal," said Goble. "We do experience an influx of passengers during the holiday season, and we are very ready to handle it."

And if you’re taking food with you on your flight, remember to check TSA guidelines. Solid foods are generally allowed in carry-on bags, but liquids or gels over 3.4 ounces must be placed in checked luggage.