Teacher from Ventura school tackling students' food insecurity head on

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Buena High School in Ventura has introduced an on-site food pantry to support students experiencing food insecurity
Jacob McGowin
/
Unsplash
Buena High School in Ventura has introduced an on-site food pantry to support students experiencing food insecurity.

A food pantry has been set up to support food insecure students at Buena High School.

The idea started two years ago when a student approached teacher Eva Harris at Buena High School.

"We were preparing to go to fall break, and I had a student approach me and share they didn't want the week off because there was no food in their house," Harris explained.

The school district serves free breakfast and lunches to students when school is in session, but that left a gap during holiday breaks — so Harris had the idea to start a food pantry at the school.

"They didn't have the means to get to food pantries during the times of operation. And that's why I really thought, well, they're almost adults, they're teenagers. They could be independently grocery shopping for food for the home to cover that for holidays and weekends," said Harris.

One in four households in Ventura County experience food insecurity — and if this affects you, you can contact Food Share Ventura County for local resources.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
