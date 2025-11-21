2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

New rules will ban overnight parking and camping next to farmland in parts of Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
New ordinance will prohibit overnight parking and camping near farmland in unincorporated areas of Ventura County
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A new ordinance will prohibit overnight parking and camping near farmland in unincorporated areas of Ventura County.

The new ordinance is a response to concerns about the impact on agriculture.

The new ordinance came about as a reaction to concerns about the impact of individuals camping in vehicles on unincorporated farmland in Ventura County.

"There are about 251 miles that we identified as being adjacent to a nearby agricultural lands, so it is widespread," explained Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse.

Ahead of the new rule’s enforcement, he said there will be an outreach effort with guidance for those experiencing homelessness.

"Providing those resources and seeking voluntary compliance is number one," he said.

"There's been a significant increase in illegal dumping. Some of that is attributed to some of this overnight camping and parking. Ventura County's got a $2 billion agricultural industry, and it's very important that any risks to that industry be minimized," said Strakaluse.

The new ordinance will take effect on January 1.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday