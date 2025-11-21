New rules will ban overnight parking and camping next to farmland in parts of Ventura County

The new ordinance came about as a reaction to concerns about the impact of individuals camping in vehicles on unincorporated farmland in Ventura County.

"There are about 251 miles that we identified as being adjacent to a nearby agricultural lands, so it is widespread," explained Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse.

Ahead of the new rule’s enforcement, he said there will be an outreach effort with guidance for those experiencing homelessness.

"Providing those resources and seeking voluntary compliance is number one," he said.

"There's been a significant increase in illegal dumping. Some of that is attributed to some of this overnight camping and parking. Ventura County's got a $2 billion agricultural industry, and it's very important that any risks to that industry be minimized," said Strakaluse.

The new ordinance will take effect on January 1.