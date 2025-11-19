2025
Farm-working communities put the focus on regulation of spray pesticides

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Farmworker community members in Oxnard attended a protest rally against harmful pesticides, on Wednesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Action groups say the fumigant disproportionately impacts Latino and Indigenous communities.

It’s called 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D) and is California‘s third most used synthetic pesticide.

"We're talking about pesticides that cause cancer and also affect the lungs," explained Sarah Aird from the statewide coalition Californians for Pesticide Reform at a rally on Wednesday in Oxnard.

Aird said hazardous fumigants like 1,3-D are prone to drifting and disproportionately impact vulnerable farmworker communities.

"There's heavier use of 1,3-D in communities with majority Latino populations. "This is honestly a continuation of an unfair, unjust agricultural system that's been set up from the beginning to take advantage of and exploit people without documentation who are incredibly hard workers and responsible for helping us eat, and yet they don't have the voice that those of us with citizenship have. So it's harder for them to protest."

Calls to better restrict the use of harmful spray pesticides across the state in farmworker communities have been made, and the fumigant is already banned in 40 counties, including the entire European Union.

Since 2014, the use of pesticides within a quarter mile of schools has increased in California. Aird would like to see the use of fumigants phased out entirely, and for buffer zones around schools to be increased in the meantime.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
