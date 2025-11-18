No layoffs in Santa Barbara County's Social Services Department, at least for now

Santa Barbara County approved a plan to avoid major layoffs proposed for the county’s social services department.

The county is facing a projected $7.4 million budget shortfall in the agency for this fiscal year, largely due to federal and state funding cuts.

County officials proposed layoffs, which would have impacted 65 full-time positions. They also called for leaving 56 vacant positions unfilled.

Social services workers were upset, with some arguing that even before cuts, they have a hard time keeping up with caseloads. Santa Barbara County Supervisors asked staff to come up with a different proposal.

The plan supervisors approved on Tuesday drops the layoffs component.

The department will eliminate 58 vacant positions, make spending cuts, realign staffing, and transfer some county funds to fill the budget gap.

However, county officials warn that, in the wake of federal and state funding cuts, as well as rising costs, layoffs in the social services department will likely be necessary next fiscal year.