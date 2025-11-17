A way to boost our mental health? Close those social media apps and take a walk

Excessive social media use can lead to increased stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of isolation.

Santa Barbara residents are being encouraged to take a break with what county health officials call NoSo November .

"Social media can have a lot of both physical, as well as mental health-related impacts," said Suzanne Grimmesey from the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness.

She added that it’s not always easy to break away from social media, but doing so is an opportunity to explore activities that nourish mental and physical well-being instead.

"It can be that they'd like to give it a try for a weekend, or a week, or a month," said Grimmesey. "Even taking a break from social media (for) as little as a week can significantly improve our mood, our overall well-being. It positively impacts our sleep. It does all kinds of things."