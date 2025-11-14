2025
Hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits handed out to military and veterans in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Thanksgiving meal kits were distributed to 450 military and veterans at the Port of Hueneme on Thursday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Thanksgiving meal kits were distributed to 450 military and veterans at the Port of Hueneme on Thursday

The Port of Hueneme and its partners distributed 450 meals.

Active-duty military members and veterans lined up in cars at the Port of Hueneme on Thursday to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They received meal kits complete with turkey, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pies.

And bananas!

"Bananas, since we're the number one West Coast banana port. So, of course, we have to give them out," explained Maripas Jacobo, Community Outreach Specialist at the Port of Hueneme.

Port officials gave out 450 meal kits at a time when Jacobo said the need seemed greater than ever.

"We have seen a lot of uptake," she said. "We can ensure that a family has a warm, hot meal, and they're able to not pocket the cost of a turkey, then that's an impact that's not most of the time seen."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
