Hundreds of Thanksgiving meal kits handed out to military and veterans in Ventura County

Active-duty military members and veterans lined up in cars at the Port of Hueneme on Thursday to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They received meal kits complete with turkey, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pies.

And bananas!

"Bananas, since we're the number one West Coast banana port. So, of course, we have to give them out," explained Maripas Jacobo, Community Outreach Specialist at the Port of Hueneme.

Port officials gave out 450 meal kits at a time when Jacobo said the need seemed greater than ever.

"We have seen a lot of uptake," she said. "We can ensure that a family has a warm, hot meal, and they're able to not pocket the cost of a turkey, then that's an impact that's not most of the time seen."