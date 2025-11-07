2025
California Coast News

Mother of missing Central Coast girl arrested, but not in connection with the disappearance

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:34 PM PST
Surveillance footage showing missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard with her mother, Ashlee, on Oct. 7 at a car rental agency in Lompoc.
Screengrab from video
Surveillance footage showing missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, at right, with her mother, Ashlee, on Oct. 7 at a car rental agency in Lompoc.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives say the arrest was on an unrelated charge to the disappearance of Melodee Buzzard.

The mother of a Central Coast girl who's been missing for nearly a month has been arrested, but not in connection with the disappearance.

Nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village was last seen on surveillance video during a road trip with her mother, Ashlee Buzzard. That sighting was near the Colorado-Utah border on October 9.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives say the mother has refused to cooperate with their investigation.

On Friday, Ashlee Buzzard was arrested on an unrelated charge. She was taken into custody for felony false imprisonment. Detectives aren't releasing specifics, other than it was unrelated to the search for Melodee.

They're still trying to determine the events surrounding the early October road trip, where the girl was last seen. The investigators said that during the trip, the mother wore wigs to apparently disguise her appearance. They have also noted that during the trip, the rental car's license plates were changed; however, the proper plates were reinstalled when the vehicle was returned.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsmissing childrenmissing girllompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
