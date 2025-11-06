2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Work underway for the newest affordable housing development in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:02 PM PST
The 3055 De La Vina Street project will convert a former motel into 32 studio apartments
Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara
The 3055 De La Vina Street project will convert a former motel into 32 studio apartments.

A former motel is being converted to affordable housing units.

The project at 3055 De La Vina Street will convert a former motel into 32 studio apartments, servicing extremely low-income residents, including individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

"It provides a great opportunity for adaptive reuse of an older vacant hotel into a permanent home for our most vulnerable community members," said Rob Fredricks of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

Residents will receive rental assistance through the Section 8 program, ensuring they pay no more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.

Fredricks said this is a step in addressing the critical issue of a lack of affordable housing in the county.

"The needs have only grown, and then all the other stuff that we're being thrown at people now with food insecurity, it just adds an extra layer of complexity, and we need to provide more housing," he said.

Completion is expected by mid-2026.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday