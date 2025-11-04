2025
See and be seen with free bicycle lights for Santa Barbara County cyclists

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
MOVE Santa Barbara County (formerly SBBIKE+COAST)
Free bicycle lights for cyclists in Santa Barbara County are being distributed

The recent time change means more cyclists are traveling in the dark.

The end of Daylight Saving Time means many of us are traveling in the dark. That includes cyclists.

"Suddenly it's 5.30 p.m. and it's pitch black outside and I've still got to ride my bike home from the office," said Rick Wayman from MOVE Santa Barbara County. There are a lot of people like that all around the South Coast."

The organization is distributing free rechargeable bicycle lights this week to cyclists.

"From the front, there's a white light, and on the back, there is a red light, and that's going to help you be seen when you're on a bicycle in both directions," explained Wayman. "You've got multi-ton machines made of metal that are speeding at you, and you've got to take that seriously as a cyclist and do everything you can to be seen."

The light distribution events are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Tuesday 11/4: Santa Barbara Downtown (State & Ortega)
  • Wednesday 11/5: Santa Barbara Westside (San Andres & Micheltorena)
  • Thursday 11/6: Carpinteria (Linden & Carpinteria Ave)
  • Thursday 11/6: Isla Vista (Isla Vista Elementary School)
  • Friday 11/7: Goleta (Goleta Valley Community Center)
