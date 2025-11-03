2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ojai Film Festival starts Thursday

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
The Ojai Film Festival runs from November 6 through 10
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Downtown Ojai, where an annual film Festival runs from November 6 through 10, 2025.

The festival is for movie lovers and filmmakers.

Movies of the past, present, and future are being showcased during a five-day festival in Ojai.

"Libbey Bowl is where the Thursday night free film will be, but most of the other films will be either at Matilija Auditorium, which is surrounded by oak trees, as is the Ojai Art Center," said Lisa Angle from the Ojai Film Festival.

It includes screenings, seminars, and an award presentation for actress Juliet Mills, a resident of Ojai.

"She's from a very theatrical family and has a very broad background in theater and television," said Angle. But she's been in a lot of movies, including The Rare Breed, which stars Jimmy Stewart," said Angle.

The opening night of the film festival is on Thursday and will start with a Q&A with Mills, followed by a free movie at the Libbey Bowl.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday