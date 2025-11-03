Ojai Film Festival starts Thursday

Movies of the past, present, and future are being showcased during a five-day festival in Ojai.

"Libbey Bowl is where the Thursday night free film will be, but most of the other films will be either at Matilija Auditorium, which is surrounded by oak trees, as is the Ojai Art Center," said Lisa Angle from the Ojai Film Festival.

It includes screenings, seminars, and an award presentation for actress Juliet Mills, a resident of Ojai.

"She's from a very theatrical family and has a very broad background in theater and television," said Angle. But she's been in a lot of movies, including The Rare Breed, which stars Jimmy Stewart," said Angle.